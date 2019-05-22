Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Boston and St. Louis are no strangers to meeting on the championship stage.

The 2019 Stanley Cup Final will mark the 11th time the two cities have battled for the title of a major four sport. And if history is any indication, the Bruins should feel pretty good about their chances against the Blues.

Here’s a look at the championship history between Boston and St. Louis, which dates back over 70 years.

— 2013 World Series: Red Sox def. Cardinals 4-2

— 2004 World Series: Red Sox def. Cardinals 4-0

— Super Bowl XXVI (2002): Patriots def. Rams 20-17

— 1970 Stanley Cup Final: Bruins def. Blues 4-0

— 1967 World Series: Cardinals def. Red Sox 4-3

— 1961 NBA Finals: Celtics def. Hawks 4-1

— 1960 NBA Finals: Celtics def. Hawks 4-3

— 1958 NBA Finals: Hawks def. Celtics 4-2

— 1957 NBA Finals: Celtics def. Hawks 4-3

— 1946 World Series: Cardinals def. Red Sox 4-3

Boston nearly added another championship triumph over St. Louis with the Patriots’ Super Bowl LIII victory, but the Rams franchise relocated to Los Angeles prior to the 2016 NFL season.

In summation, Boston currently owns a 7-3 record over St. Louis in championship showdowns. Furthermore, the Blues own an all-time record of 0-12 in Stanley Cup Final tilts over the span of three straight appearances from 1968 to 1970.

The Bruins look to continue their city’s winning ways in the latest championship installment of Boston vs. St. Louis, which kicks off Monday night at TD Garden.

Thumbnail photo via Bob DeChiara/USA TODAY Sports Images