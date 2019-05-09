Bruins Vs. Hurricanes: Here’s Full Schedule For Eastern Conference Final

The Eastern Conference Final is upon us.

The Boston Bruins and Carolina Hurricanes will battle in a best-of-seven set with a trip to the Stanley Cup Final on the line. The Bruins advanced to the third round of the playoffs after ousting the Toronto Maple Leafs and Columbus Blue Jackets, while the Hurricanes dispatched the defending Stanley Cup champion Washington Capitals before sweeping the New York Islanders.

The series gets underway Thursday night when the B’s welcome the Canes to TD Garden. Here’s the rest of the Eastern Conference Final schedule:

Game 1 — Thursday, May 9: Hurricanes at Bruins, 8 p.m.

Game 2 — Sunday, May 12: Hurricanes at Bruins, 3 p.m.

Game 3 — Tuesday, May 14: Bruins at Hurricanes, 8 p.m.

Game 4 — Thursday, May 16: Bruins at Hurricanes, 8 p.m.

Game 5 (if necessary) — Saturday, May 18: Hurricanes at Bruins, 7:15 p.m.

Game 6 (if necessary) — Monday, May 20: Bruins at Hurricanes, 8 p.m.

Game 7 (if necessary) — Wednesday, May 22: Hurricanes at Bruins, 8 p.m.

The winner of this series will advance to play either the St. Louis Blues or the San Jose Sharks. The Western Conference Final kicks off Saturday night at SAP Center.

