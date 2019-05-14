Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Can the Boston Bruins push the Carolina Hurricanes to the brink of elimination?

The two sides are set to square off Tuesday night at PNC Arena in Game 3 of the Eastern Conference Final, with the B’s currently leading the best-of-seven series 2-0 after a pair of convincing victories at TD Garden.

However, the Hurricanes are a resilient bunch and have had tremendous success at home this postseason. So the Bruins likely aren’t about to just coast through the rest of the series.

Here’s how and when to watch Bruins vs. Hurricanes Game 3:

When: Tuesday, May 14 at 8 p.m. ET

TV Channel: NBC Sports Network

Live Stream: NBC Sports | Fubo

