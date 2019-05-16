Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

One win separates the Boston Bruins from the Stanley Cup Final.

The Bruins currently lead their Eastern Conference Final with the Carolina Hurricanes 3-0, with Game 4 set to take place Thursday at PNC Arena.

If the Bruins get a win Thursday, they’ll sit tight until the San Jose Sharks-St. Louis Blues series finishes up. If the Hurricanes manage to stave off elimination, Game 5 will be played Saturday in Boston.

Here’s how and when to watch Bruins vs. Hurricanes Game 4:

When: Thursday, May 16 at 8 p.m. ET

TV Channel: NBC Sports Network

Live Stream: NBC Sports | Fubo

Thumbnail photo via James Guillory/USA TODAY Sports Images