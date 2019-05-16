One win separates the Boston Bruins from the Stanley Cup Final.
The Bruins currently lead their Eastern Conference Final with the Carolina Hurricanes 3-0, with Game 4 set to take place Thursday at PNC Arena.
If the Bruins get a win Thursday, they’ll sit tight until the San Jose Sharks-St. Louis Blues series finishes up. If the Hurricanes manage to stave off elimination, Game 5 will be played Saturday in Boston.
Here’s how and when to watch Bruins vs. Hurricanes Game 4:
When: Thursday, May 16 at 8 p.m. ET
TV Channel: NBC Sports Network
Live Stream: NBC Sports | Fubo
Thumbnail photo via James Guillory/USA TODAY Sports Images