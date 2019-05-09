Bruins Vs. Hurricanes Playoff Preview: Analysis, Predictions, X-Factors

For the second straight series, the Boston Bruins will face a team that, frankly, nobody expected to be there.

The Bruins are set to appear in their first Eastern Conference final since 2013, and they’ll take on the Carolina Hurricanes in the best-of-seven series.

Carolina, which snuck into the playoffs as a wild card, beat the Washington Capitals in seven games before stunning the Islanders, sweeping New York in the second round. The Bruins, meanwhile, beat the Toronto Maple Leafs before knocking off the Columbus Blue Jackets in six.

But before the puck drops Thursday at TD Garden, NESN.com’s Logan Mullen and Lauren Campbell broke down the upcoming series.

STATS HEAD-TO-HEAD (Regular Season)

Goals/Game: Boston 3.13 (11th) | Carolina 2.96 (16th)

Goals Allowed/Game: Boston 2.59 (3rd) | Carolina 2.70 (8th)

Power play: Boston 25.9 percent (3rd) | Carolina 17.8 (20th)

Penalty kill: Boston 79.9 (16th) | Carolina 81.6 (8th)

SEASON SERIES

— Boston won the season series 2-1

October 30: Boston 3-2

December 23: Carolina 5-3

March 5: Boston 4-3 (OT)

SCHEDULE

May 9: Carolina at Boston, 8 p.m. ET

May 12: Carolina at Boston, 3 p.m.

May 14: Boston at Carolina, 8 p.m.

May 16: Boston at Carolina, 8 p.m.

May 18: Carolina at Boston, 7:15 p.m. (if necessary)

May 20: Boston at Carolina, 8 p.m. (if necessary)

May 22: Carolina at Boston, 8 p.m. (if necessary)

FORWARDS

Bruins Projected Lines

Brad Marchand–Patrice Bergeron–David Pastrnak

Jake DeBrusk–David Krejci–David Backes

Marcus Johansson–Charlie Coyle–Danton Heinen

Joakim Nordstrom–Sean Kuraly–Chris Wagner

Hurricanes Projected Lines

Warren Foegele–Sebastian Aho–Justin Williams

Nino Niederreiter–Jordan Staal–Teuvo Teravainen

Andrei Svechnikov–Lukas Wallmark–Brock McGinn

Jordan Martinook–Greg McKegg–Patrick Brown

Logan: While the Hurricanes might not have the name recognition the Maple Leafs and Blue Jackets did, they are loaded with skill.

The Bruins do have the edge as far as top lines go now that Patrice Bergeron, Brad Marchand and David Pastrnak are back on track, although the strong postseason from Warren Foegele is not to be ignored. Nino Niederreiter and Teuvo Teravainen have combined to be an absolute wagon as wing-mates, so they actually match up quite well with David Krejci, Jake DeBrusk and whoever the second-line right wing is for Boston.

As for the bottom six, it pretty much just depends on which version of each line shows up. Boston’s fourth line has looked really, really good at times, but there also have been points this postseason that they’ve looked lost. Same goes for the third line: Charlie Coyle has looked like Boston’s best forward on occasion, but he’s also disappeared at other times.

Also, keep an eye out for Andrei Svechnikov, because he’s going to be terrorizing the NHL for years.

Advantage: Bruins (but not by much)

Lauren: We’ve seen both the bottom six and top forwards have big games for the Bruins throughout the playoffs, and the bottom six certainly came up big when Boston’s top line (particularly David Pastrnak) couldn’t seem to get into a groove. But it was Pastrnak with a pair of goals — including the game-winner — in Game 5 against the Blue Jackets that helped the B’s stave off elimination and move on with a Game 6 win.

So if the top line carries the momentum over from the end of the Columbus series, and the bottom six continue to contribute, the Canes will be faced with a tough, tough task.

But it certainly won’t be a cakewalk for the B’s, as Carolina presents an offense that has proven to be a threat to some of the league’s best teams. The Hurricanes put up at least four goals on the Washington Capitals three times in their series and potted five goals twice in their series against the New York Islanders, so they’re certainly not lacking.

Advantage: Bruins

DEFENSE

Bruins Projected Pairings

Zdeno Chara–Charlie McAvoy (suspended for Game 1)

Torey Krug–Brandon Carlo

Matt Grzelcyk–Connor Clifton

Hurricanes Projected Pairings

Jaccob Slavin–Dougie Hamilton

Brett Pesce–Justin Faulk

Haydn Fleury–Calvin de Haan

Logan: Charlie McAvoy getting suspended doesn’t exactly benefit the Bruins, but Game 1 probably will be the only contest where the Bruins are at a clear disadvantage at the blue line.

Though Zdeno Chara hasn’t been his best by any stretch, McAvoy has been tremendous, while Brandon Carlo has thrived in his first postseason action. Torey Krug continues to be an offensive threat, while Matt Grzelcyk has proven to be great in both ends and a tremendous puck mover that can clear his own zone well. The Bruins have a nice blend of experience and youth defensively, and the performance they’ve given this postseason should be encouraging for Bruce Cassidy and Co.

However, that’s not to minimize Carolina’s abilities. They’re a fast group that is sure to give the Bruins headaches in both ends. Jaccob Slavin has looked elite at times, while Justin Faulk has a demonstrated history of success. Bruins fans know just how good Dougie Hamilton can be and that he’s a bona fide top pairing defenseman. All told this defensive group likely will be a thorn in the side of the other 30 teams for a little while, and the Bruins may feel the effects of that in this series.

Advantage: Bruins (again, narrowly)

Lauren: Losing Charlie McAvoy for Game 1 is a blow to Boston’s blueline, but with the “next man up” mentality this team has lived by for so much of the regular season, there’s no reason they won’t live by it now with a trip to the Stanley Cup final just four wins away.

Brandon Carlo really has found his groove with Boston in his first postseason and even played a massive role in the game-winning Game 5 goal against the Columbus Blue Jackets. The B’s have plenty of size between him and Zdeno Chara, but the Hurricanes’ defense is fast, which could put Chara a step behind them. But Matt Grzelcyk has been playing at his best, while Torey Krug continues to be a strong presence for the Black and Gold with four assists in the series against Columbus.

It should also be noted if the B’s get Kevan Miller (lower-body) back for this series, that certainly will add some size and power to the defense.

The ‘Canes defense also held the Washington Capitals to 17 goals in their seven-game series, while holding the New York Islanders to five in the second-round sweep. So suffice to say their defense certainly has helped them reach the Eastern Conference final.

Advantage: Bruins

GOALIES

Bruins Goaltenders

Tuukka Rask

Jaroslav Halak

Hurricanes Goaltenders

Petr Mrazek

Curtis McElhinney

Logan: Even the most staunch Tuukka Rask detractors must have a tough time picking against the Bruins netminder — that is, unless they’re completely void of any intelligence whatsoever.

Rask has been great throughout the postseason and is coming off a tremendous showing in the series against the Blue Jackets. In those six games, Rask has a .948 save percentage with a 1.71 goals against average, capped off with a 39-save shutout in the clincher.

The Hurricanes certainly benefit from the total quality of their tandem — as evidenced by the fact that they didn’t miss a beat when Curtis McElhinney had to take over after Petr Mrazek got hurt — but Rask simply has been too good this postseason to not side with.

Advantage: Bruins

Lauren: At this point in the series, it would be foolish to go against Tuukka Rask. The B’s netminder has been a force all postseason and not only has given his team a chance to win each game, he’s been the reason they’ve won some. And if he keeps his numbers in the same region as they were against the Columbus Blue Jackets, then Carolina is in for a world of frustration.

But the Hurricanes also have a strong presence between the pipes in both Petr Mrazek and Curtis McElhinney, and we know McElhinney is ready to go at any moment and has no issues picking up where his teammate left off.

Advantage: Bruins

X-FACTOR

Logan: David Backes

After getting healthy scratched the first three games of the Columbus series, Backes went back into the lineup and found a home on the second line with Krejci and DeBrusk. He got a point in each game he played against the Blue Jackets, including a goal in the clincher. If he’s able to keep up a good pace and continue contributing on that second line, that could be a big (and much-needed) boost for the Bruins.

Lauren: Charlie Coyle

As Logan pointed out, Coyle has looked like the Bruins’ best forward, but also has gone ghost at times. The Weymouth, Mass. native netted the game-winning overtime goal in Game 1 against Columbus, and has five postseason goals to go along with three assists. So he’s certainly been productive. Coyle seems to pair well with Marcus Johansson on the third line, and could be a key to the B’s forward depth should he not disappear on the ice.

PREDICTION

Logan: Bruins in six.

The Hurricanes have shown enough this postseason to prove that they won’t just get obliterated by the Bruins, but this seems like a series Boston *should* be able to take care of.

Lauren: Bruins in seven.

Carolina has proven itself in this year’s postseason by eliminating the defending Stanley Cup champion Washington Capitals before making easy work of the New York Islanders. But as head coach Bruce Cassidy said, “we want to create the storm” and although it won’t be easy, his team will do just that to eliminate Carolina.

