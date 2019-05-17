Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Boston Bruins captain Zdeno Chara did not play in the team’s Eastern Conference Final-clinching victory over the Carolina Hurricanes on Thursday, however he did join his teammates on the ice for their postgame celebration.

Tthe severity of the Bruins defenseman’s injury originally was unclear, but head coach Bruce Cassidy did not sound concerned following the win. In fact, he said that he expects Chara to be good to go for Game 1 of the Stanley Cup Final.

Cassidy believes Chara will be good to go for Game 1 of the Stanley Cup Final. Doesn’t think the injury is serious. — Conor Ryan (@ConorRyan_93) May 17, 2019

This is great news for the Bruins on top of an already tremendous night.

Boston will face the winner of the Western Conference Final between the San Jose Sharks and St. Louis Blues. The Sharks currently hold a 2-1 series lead with Game 4 set for Friday at 8 p.m. ET.

