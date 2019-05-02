Bryce Harper Doesn’t Blame Phillies Fans For Booing Outfielder During Slump

Bryce Harper is in a bit of a slump, and the Philadelphia Phillies fans have let their frustrations show in the form of boos to the outfielder.

Harper signed a massive 13-year contract worth $330 million with the Phillies in the offseason, so it’s understandable fans expect him to produce early and often. But that hasn’t quite been the case.

The 26-year-old has gone hitless in seven of Philadelphia’s last 10 games with 12 strikeouts, including his 0-for-4 performance against the Detroit Tigers in the Phillies’ 3-1 loss.

But Harper isn’t blaming the fan base for being frustrated with his recent plate performances.

“I’d do the same thing,” he said, as transcribed by Bleacher Report. “It’s not fun to lose, not fun to watch when you’re playing that way. (I was) 0-for-4 with two punches. I’m probably thinking the same thing walking back to the dugout.”

But with April now behind everyone, Harper and the Phillies can look to improve in May. There’s still plenty of baseball to be played, and plenty of time to break out of his slump.

