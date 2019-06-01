Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Boston University’s hockey program has been known to produce an NHL-caliber player from time to time.

In fact, three of today’s Bruins — Charlie McAvoy, Matt Grzelcyk and Charlie Coyle — are all products of BU’s men’s hockey program.

Terriers head coach Albie O’Connell, who coached both Grzelcyk and McAvoy, told WBZ-TV’s Lisa Gresci he’s got a special place in his heart for all three players.

“They are great,” he said. “Matty G. played for four years, was a captain for two years. Charlie (McAvoy) stayed a shorter time, but both guys, when they left, they had an affinity towards the program. When we have a game and we win, I’ve gotten texts like ‘Hey good job,’ ” he said.

Former BU hockey coach Jack Parker, who’s worked with all three players, said he’s truly enjoyed watching each of them have their own impact on the Bruins this season. He sees Coyle as one of the best forwards in the league, loves Grzelcyk’s impact on the team, and has called McAvoy a “can’t miss” player.

“I mean when McAvoy left BU at the end of the sophomore year and he went right to the NHL — and a lot of players have done that, but he went right into the NHL into the playoffs, not the regular season games. He stood out right off the bat. I believe he will win a Norris Trophy before his career is over with the Bruins,” Parker said.

“For them, it’s really exciting for our program it’s really exciting and just to see the maturity that they show — especially seeing them interviewed now — they went from being 17 to young guys; they’ve come a long way on and off the ice,” O’Connell said.

Puck drop for Game 3 of the Stanley Cup Final is slated for 8 p.m. ET on Saturday.

Thumbnail photo via Greg M. Cooper/USA TODAY Sports Images