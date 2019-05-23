Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

After losing Games 1 and 2 of the Eastern Conference finals in Milwaukee, the Toronto Raptors answered with back-to-back wins at Scotiabank Arena to tie the series at two. Was it the home court advantage? Maybe, but one Raptors super-fan really managed to grab the spotlight

TNT cameras spent a large amount of their time Tuesday following Drake’s antics up and down the sidelines. From mocking Giannis Antetokounmpo to rubbing head coach Nick Nurse’s shoulders, the artist’s actions got a bit out of hand during Game 4.

Bucks’ head coach Mike Budenholzer felt the same way, telling reporters Wednesday that there is “no place for fans, or whatever Drake is for the Raptors, on the court.”

Bucks head coach Mike Budenholzer didn't hold back his feelings for Drake's actions in Game 4. pic.twitter.com/tReilGxdfy — ESPN (@espn) May 22, 2019

Budenholzer’s point is completely valid. Imagine any other fan running up and rubbing Nurse’s shoulders mid-game? Even better, imagine a fan doing that to someone like Gregg Popovich?

The Spike Lee’s and Jack Nicholson’s of the world have always wandered up and down NBA sidelines, but has Drake taken it too far? Whatever your opinion may be, his squad is 2-0 at home in the Eastern Conference finals, so we doubt his behavior will change anytime soon.

