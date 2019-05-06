Bucks Vs. Celtics Live Stream: Watch NBA Playoff Game 5 Online

How will the return of Marcus Smart affect the Boston Celtics?

The Milwaukee Bucks currently hold a 2-1 series lead over the Celtics entering Monday night’s contest at TD Garden at 8 p.m. ET. Boston handily took Game 1 in Milwaukee, but has faltered in both games since, including Friday night’s 123-116 defeat.

Smart has missed the entirety of Boston’s playoff run up to this point due to a torn left oblique injury, and will see action in Monday’s tilt in short spurts off of the bench.

Here’s how to watch Bucks-Celtics Game 5 Online:

When: Monday, May 6, at 7 p.m. ET

TV Channel: TNT

Live Stream: TNT

