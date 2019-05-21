Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Kawhi Leonard isn’t going to let the Toronto Raptors go down without a fight.

After the Milwaukee Bucks claimed victory in the first two games of the Eastern Conference finals, Leonard lifted the Raptors to their first win of the series Sunday night. The veteran forward dropped a game-high 36 points in Toronto’s overtime win at Scotiabank Arena.

Leonard and Co. will look to even the series Tuesday before the best-of-seven set shifts back to Milwaukee.

Here’s how to watch Bucks vs. Raptors Game 4 online:

When: Tuesday, May 21 at 8:30 p.m. ET

TV: TNT

Live Stream: TNTdrama.com

Thumbnail photo via Nick Turchiaro/USA TODAY Sports Images