Celebrate ‘Star Wars Day’ By Watching Tom Brady, Julian Edelman Lightsaber Duel

Tom Brady and Julian Edelman are pretty good at the foosball, but how are they with lightsabers in their hands?

The answer: meh.

For those unaware, Saturday, May 4 represented the unofficial “Star Wars Day,” and the New England Patriots were in the holiday spirit. To celebrate, the team’s official Twitter account shared a video of Brady and Edelman lightsaber dueling at Disney World the day after winning Super Bowl LIII.

Take a look:

Soft.

No word yet on whether Brady and Edelman will make guest appearances in “Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker.” The two Patriots stars did attend the 145th Kentucky Derby, though.

Thumbnail photo via Mark J. Rebilas/USA TODAY Sports Images