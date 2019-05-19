Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

The Boston Celtics offseason is sure to be a busy one, and it all begins with the NBA Draft on June 20.

The NBA Draft Combine took place this week, and Adam Himmelsbach of The Boston Globe has a list of 14 draft prospects that have met with the Celtics over the first few days of the combine.

According to Himmelsbach, the group of prospects includes the following:

Jarrett Culver, Texas Tech

Cam Reddish, Duke

Jaxson Hayes, Texas

Coby White, North Carolina

Romeo Langford, Indiana

Bol Bol, Oregon

The Celtics have three first round picks, Nos. 14, 2 and 22, which is more than any other team. Of course, many are speculating that at least one of those three selections could be used as a trade piece, with Anthony Davis’ name being thrown around quite a bit.

Time will tell if Boston elects to ship off any draft assets, but we can promise you there will be plenty of rumors over the next month.

Thumbnail photo via David Banks/USA TODAY Sports Images