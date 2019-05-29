Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

The Boston Celtics’ busy offseason is already underway, with Kyrie Irving rumors swirling about, but his teammates that are currently under contract seem to be enjoying their time off.

Jaylen Brown, who spent much of last offseason traveling the globe, took a trip to Egypt with his family, visiting Cairo, the Citadel of Salah Al-Din and the Pyramids, among other locations.

Check out some of the pictures and videos Brown has shared on Instagram:

Brown has never been one to solely focus on basketball, speaking at Harvard, MIT and making appearances on Bloomberg Television. It shouldn’t surprise fans to see him continuing to travel the globe this offseason.

Brown, 22, has a bright future, both in the game of basketball and outside of the sport. But for now, we’ll continue to enjoy the Instagram photos from his travels.

