Here’s one page of the NBA record books Boston Celtics fans undoubtedly will want to skip.

The 2018-19 Celtics made NBA playoff history for the quickest transition from hot start to cold finish, according to NBA TV’s Tas Melas.

Celtics are the first team in NBA History to win their first 5 games of a postseason then lose their next 4. — Tas Melas (@TasMelas) May 9, 2019

The Celtics exited the playoffs Wednesday night after falling to the Milwaukee Bucks in Game 5 of their Eastern Conference semifinals series. Just 10 days had passed since Celtics legend Paul Pierce boldly claimed the Celtics versus Bucks series already was “over” after Boston won Game 1.

Expectations of playoff success ballooned following the Celtics’ first-round sweep of the Indiana Pacers, making the sting of their collapse against the Bucks even more painful. The obscure record Melas uncovered makes this fact as clear as possible.

Thumbnail photo via Jeff Hanisch/USA TODAY Sports Images