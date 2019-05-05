Channing Frye May Have Just Won Award For Worst First Pitch Of 2019

We are just six weeks into the 2019 MLB season, and we may already have a prime candidate for Worst First Pitch of the Year.

Sorry, Channing Frye.

The Cleveland Cavaliers forward had the opportunity to throw out the first pitch ahead of the Sunday afternoon contest between the Cleveland Indians and Seattle Mariners. But that’s when things went a bit haywire for Frye.

See for yourself:

Don’t worry. There are still plenty of opportunities for someone to top this.

Thumbnail photo via David Richard/USA TODAY Sports Images