The Boston Bruins and St. Louis Blues have to wait until Monday to kick off their Stanley Cup Final matchup, but the Bruins are doing their best to fill the long layoff in a productive way. Thursday’s scrimmage at TD Garden did just that, both for fans and players.

Bruins fans filled the Garden for the intrasquad scrimmage in preparation for the best-of-seven series with the Blues beginning next week. Players like Charlie Coyle seemed to enjoy the heightened practice.

“That was really cool, regardless of if we expected it or not,” Coyle said after the scrimmage. “(The fans are) so passionate. They love coming out and doing that and we love seeing them come out and support us.”

