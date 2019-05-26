Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

The Boston Bruins are on their way to the Stanley Cup Final, taking on the St. Louis Blues with Game 1 set for Monday night at TD Garden.

Charlie McAvoy and Brandon Carlo are amongst the many Bruins who will be making their first ever Stanley Cup Final appearance. The two defenseman discussed their preparations on Saturday, saying that they’ve done their best to manage the long layover before Game 1.

For everything McAvoy and Carlo said, check out the “NESN Sports Today” video above, presented by People’s United Bank.