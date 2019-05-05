Charlie McAvoy Gets High Marks From Teammates For Critical Blocked Shot

BOSTON — Clichés about the toughness required for playoff hockey are stupid, but in one moment Saturday night, Charlie McAvoy proved why those clichés exist: because they’re true.

With the Boston Bruins trying to protect a one-goal lead in the waning moments of Game 5 against the Columbus Blue Jackets in the Stanley Cup playoffs second round, Matt Duchene sent a pass over to Artemi Panarin at the top of the circle. Panarin, who is among the league’s best one-time snipers from that spot, got a good look. He uncorked a missile that was headed for the net, but Bruins defenseman Charlie McAvoy got in the way.

McAvoy jumped feet first at full extension and got a skate on the puck, blocking the shot. He then laid on top of the puck to kill time until the whistle was blown with less than a second left. The Bruins held on and earned the 4-3 victory to take a 3-2 series lead.

It was clear McAvoy was in some pain from the play, as he went straight down the tunnel instead of congratulating goalie Tuukka Rask.

After the game, McAvoy indicated that he’s fine and gave his take on the blocked shot (which you can watch here).

“I mean, I knew I kind of didn’t have a — I wasn’t going to be able to get my stick out there,” McAvoy said. “(Panarin) did of go popping out to an area, so I just kind of dove and got lucky that it hit me.”

The big play garnered McAvoy some praise from his teammates, and deservedly so.

“What Chuck did there,” defenseman Torey Krug said, “It hurts to win, sacrificing the body, blocking a big shot, who knows what happens if that gets by him.”

Added goalie Tuukka Rask: “That was a great block. We kind of turned the puck over a couple of times there. Definitely didn’t want to do that, but he sacrificed and made a great block. (Panarin is) one of the best players shooting the one-timer so who knows what would have happened.”

Rask did get squared up to the shot, so he certainly put himself in a good position to make the save. However, with Panarin’s ability, it would have been far from a guarantee Rask would be able to make the stop — and even if he did, he wouldn’t have been able to kill as much time as McAvoy did.

It was a gutsy play from young blueliner, and certainly the brand of hockey the Bruins will continue to bring if they want to keep advancing.

Thumbnail photo via Bob DeChiara/USA TODAY Sports Images