The Boston Bruins will be without Matt Grzelcyk for at least Games 3 and 4 of the Stanley Cup Final after the defenseman took a hard hit from St. Louis Blues’ Oskar Sundqvist in Game 2.

Boston ultimately lost 3-2 in overtime, and head coach Bruce Cassidy announced Grzelcyk was in concussion protocol and considered “day-to-day.” It’s certainly a tough loss for a team already without Kevan Miller, but the team must shift its focus to Game 3 on Saturday at Enterprise Center.

Sundqvist was suspended one game by the NHL Department of Player Safety on Thursday and will miss Game 3.

But despite not being with his team, Grzelcyk is said to be in good spirits.

During Boston’s media availability in St. Louis, Charlie McAvoy said he spoke to his teammate Wednesday night and Thursday morning.

“I talked to him last night and a little bit this morning,” McAvoy told reporters. “I think he’s in good spirits. Obviously he was in our prayers last night. We weren’t sure how he was feeling. Just in talking to him a little bit I think he’s in good spirits and obviously we’re looking for him to rejoin us as quick as possible.”

You can listen to the entire media availability below:

🎥 Upon the team's arrival in St. Louis, Charlie McAvoy, David Pastrnak, and David Krejci addressed the media to look ahead to Game 3 of the #StanleyCup Final: pic.twitter.com/Q8pf5gNT6K — Boston Bruins (@NHLBruins) May 30, 2019

Thumbnail photo via Greg M. Cooper/USA TODAY Sports Images