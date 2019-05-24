Looks like we’re getting a sneak peek at the newest pair of television-themed Nike Kyrie 5 colorways.
An image that recently surfaced on Instagram shows Irving’s signature shoe appears to give a nod to the hit Nickelodeon cartoon “SpongeBob Squarepants,” which is currently airing its final season. It even includes the Nickelodeon logo on the tongue.
Check ’em out:
This isn’t the first television-themed sneaker Irving has released lately, either. He already debuted a pair of “F.R.I.E.N.D.S”-themed shoes earlier this month as well, although the timing was a tad bit unfortunate.
Thumbnail photo via Gary A. Vasquez/USA TODAY Sports Images