Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Looks like we’re getting a sneak peek at the newest pair of television-themed Nike Kyrie 5 colorways.

An image that recently surfaced on Instagram shows Irving’s signature shoe appears to give a nod to the hit Nickelodeon cartoon “SpongeBob Squarepants,” which is currently airing its final season. It even includes the Nickelodeon logo on the tongue.

Check ’em out:

This isn’t the first television-themed sneaker Irving has released lately, either. He already debuted a pair of “F.R.I.E.N.D.S”-themed shoes earlier this month as well, although the timing was a tad bit unfortunate.

Thumbnail photo via Gary A. Vasquez/USA TODAY Sports Images