It’s almost time.

With the start of the 2019 Stanley Cup Final between the Boston Bruins and St. Louis Blues just one day away, members of the media descended upon TD Garden on Sunday for the annual Stanley Cup Media Day, where players and coaches from both teams answered some of the hottest questions leading up to the final series of the season. And Bruins players and coaches had plenty to say ahead of Game 1.

Check out some of the sights and sounds from Sunday’s Media Day:

On the eve of Game 1, the #NHLBruins took part in #StanleyCup Final Media Day. 🎥 Check out the sights and sounds from @tdgarden: pic.twitter.com/RMRkIOtvLq — Boston Bruins (@NHLBruins) May 26, 2019

Brad Marchand talked about the level of excitement that comes with playing in the Stanley Cup Final.

.@Bmarch63 on #StanleyCup Final Media Day: "This day is part of it all, part of the excitement. The big thing is it means we're starting up tomorrow." pic.twitter.com/E0VC0h8IeX — Boston Bruins (@NHLBruins) May 26, 2019

Torey Krug isn’t too concerned about the Bruins’ long layoff.

.@ToreyKrug on the long layoff ahead of Game 1: "I don't think it's anything to be too concerned with…that first period is a big period for both teams." pic.twitter.com/jhA3H7d7qe — Boston Bruins (@NHLBruins) May 26, 2019

Captain Zdeno Chara said he appreciates the Cup Final just as much now as he has in previous years.

🎥 Big Zee on his third #StanleyCup Final trip: "I don't appreciate things more because of your age. I appreciate them the same way as before." pic.twitter.com/YPSBrjC1h3 — Boston Bruins (@NHLBruins) May 26, 2019

Then the Bruins’ captain met a special member of the media:

David Pastrnak said the support of Bruins fans is “a big part of why we are here.”

.@pastrnak96 on the #NHLBruins fan support: "They are a big part of why we are here." pic.twitter.com/azpckXFetD — Boston Bruins (@NHLBruins) May 26, 2019

Hometown boy Chris Wagner, who blocked a shot with his arm in the Eastern Conference Finals, talked about the shot and playing for his hometown team.

.@chriswags23 discusses his blocked shot in the Eastern Conference Final and playing for his hometown team: pic.twitter.com/HuLGrtpjRJ — Boston Bruins (@NHLBruins) May 26, 2019

David Krejci talked about the pressures that accompany playing in a series like the Cup Final.

"I know how hard it is to go to the final, how hard it is to win it. You don't do it just for yourself. You do it for your teammates, for the coaching staff, the organization, for the city." – David Krejci pic.twitter.com/xscXE7nE5Q — Boston Bruins (@NHLBruins) May 26, 2019

Patrice Bergeron made it clear that teamwork makes the dream work for the Bruins.

🎥#NHLBruins forward Patrice Bergeron ahead of his third #StanleyCup Final: "The way that we've built this team is about everyone contributing, everyone being important, everybody's voice being heard and I think that's how we're going about our business." pic.twitter.com/dQsJxncogp — Boston Bruins (@NHLBruins) May 26, 2019

Netminder Tuukka Rask said experience definitely helps calm some of the nerves that come with playing in the Cup Final.

"You just try to keep your nerves as calm as possible. Experience helps on that…Trying to guide the younger guys beforehand that they know what to expect and not to get too emotional…Just be ready to play." 🎥@tuukkarask talks how experience can play a role in the Finals: pic.twitter.com/wi54kfV0HG — Boston Bruins (@NHLBruins) May 26, 2019

Meanwhile, head coach Bruce Cassidy is keeping his fingers crossed for a good result.

"You get real good players that are invested, you get a good coach that is invested with his staff and you cross your fingers that you have pieces that come together." 🎥Bruce Cassidy and Don Sweeney take the podium for Media Day on the eve of Game 1 of the #StanleyCup Final: pic.twitter.com/bvPbKbCRKW — Boston Bruins (@NHLBruins) May 26, 2019

And … we finally have a name for the hat Jake DeBrusk has been rocking since the Winter Classic.

Hey, @JDebrusk, what do you call that hat you’ve been wearing? “This is the Tuukka.” pic.twitter.com/7FI8ptykgO — Boston Bruins (@NHLBruins) May 26, 2019

Game 1 of the 2019 Stanley Cup Final starts at 8 p.m. ET.

Thumbnail photo via Geoff Burke/USA TODAY Sports Images