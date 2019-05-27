It’s almost time.
With the start of the 2019 Stanley Cup Final between the Boston Bruins and St. Louis Blues just one day away, members of the media descended upon TD Garden on Sunday for the annual Stanley Cup Media Day, where players and coaches from both teams answered some of the hottest questions leading up to the final series of the season. And Bruins players and coaches had plenty to say ahead of Game 1.
Check out some of the sights and sounds from Sunday’s Media Day:
Brad Marchand talked about the level of excitement that comes with playing in the Stanley Cup Final.
Torey Krug isn’t too concerned about the Bruins’ long layoff.
Captain Zdeno Chara said he appreciates the Cup Final just as much now as he has in previous years.
Then the Bruins’ captain met a special member of the media:
David Pastrnak said the support of Bruins fans is “a big part of why we are here.”
Hometown boy Chris Wagner, who blocked a shot with his arm in the Eastern Conference Finals, talked about the shot and playing for his hometown team.
David Krejci talked about the pressures that accompany playing in a series like the Cup Final.
Patrice Bergeron made it clear that teamwork makes the dream work for the Bruins.
Netminder Tuukka Rask said experience definitely helps calm some of the nerves that come with playing in the Cup Final.
Meanwhile, head coach Bruce Cassidy is keeping his fingers crossed for a good result.
And … we finally have a name for the hat Jake DeBrusk has been rocking since the Winter Classic.
Game 1 of the 2019 Stanley Cup Final starts at 8 p.m. ET.
Thumbnail photo via Geoff Burke/USA TODAY Sports Images