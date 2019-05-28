Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Torey Krug and Bobby Orr now share a unique bond: going airborne against the St. Louis Blues.

Orr took flight in 1970 after scoring arguably the most memorable goal in Bruins history, which clinched the franchise its fourth Stanley Cup. Nearly 50 years later, Krug soared above the ice following a massive hit on Robert Thomas in Game 1 of the 2019 Stanley Cup Final at TD Garden.

Bruins fans couldn’t help but notice the similarities between Orr’s and Krug’s respective highlights, and when you take a look at a side-by-side shot of the two plays, it’s pretty remarkable how much they mirror each other.

Krug wasn’t the only Bruin to leave his skates Monday night, as Sean Kuraly executed his patented leap after scoring the go-ahead goal in Boston’s series-opening win.

