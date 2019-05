Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

BOSTON — Game 2 of the Eastern Conference Final between the Boston Bruins and Carolina Hurricanes is Sunday afternoon, and fans are looking for just about any reason to get amped up for the epic contest.

The Bruins have dropped their highly anticipated hype video ahead of the match, and it’s got plenty of highlights from Game 1 at TD Garden for you to feast upon on your Sunday afternoon.

Check it out:

Puck drops a t3 p.m. ET.

Thumbnail photo via Bob DeChiara/USA TODAY Sports Images