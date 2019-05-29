Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

English soccer will try to put its best foot forward almost 3,000 miles away from home.

Chelsea and Arsenal will face off Wednesday in Baku, Azerbaijan, at Baku Olympic Stadium in the 2019 UEFA Europa League final. The game pits Chelsea, the third-place finisher in this season’s Premier League, against Arsenal, the team that finished sixth in England’s top flight.

The Europa League winner will hoist European club soccer’s second-most-important trophy and give fans a reason to celebrate the end of the campaign. Arsenal also will clinch a place in next season’s UEFA Champions League with a win over Chelsea, while the Blues already have booked a place in European soccer’s elite competition.

TNT will broadcast Chelsea versus Arsenal in English, and UniMas will do so in Spanish in the United States. Here’s how to watch the game online.

When: Tuesday, Feb. 19, at 3 p.m. ET

Live Stream: FuboTV | B/R Live

Thumbnail photo via YouTube/NBC Sports