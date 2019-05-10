Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Kyrie Irving has options.

The Boston Celtics guard can opt out of his contract and become a free agent this offseason, at which point there will be several teams vying for his services. Among Irving’s potential suitors should he leave Boston: the New York Knicks and Los Angeles Lakers.

Chris Broussard joined FS1’s “Undisputed” on Friday to discuss Irving’s future, among other topics, and explained why the Knicks should be the All-Star’s top choice in free agency, provided New York also signs Kevin Durant away from the Golden State Warriors.

Broussard argued that the Celtics and Lakers are Irving’s second- and third-best options, respectively, with Anthony Davis’ situation potentially playing a role in Boston’s sales pitch and LeBron James’ presence creating an interesting dynamic in Los Angeles.

The best case for Kyrie this summer is to go to New York with Kevin Durant. Second best choice would be to stay in Boston if they trade for AD, convince him to stay and get rid of the young guys that had issues with Kyrie. Third I would say LA with LeBron. via @Chris_Broussard pic.twitter.com/2QnLRdxrj2 — UNDISPUTED (@undisputed) May 10, 2019

Irving, who landed in Boston after requesting a trade from the Cleveland Cavaliers in the summer of 2017, said last October he planned to re-sign with the Celtics, but a tumultuous regular season and an embarrassing playoff loss to the Milwaukee Bucks could change things.

Irving’s decision will have a ripple effect on the Celtics’ roster and across the NBA, too. So don’t underestimate just how important these next few months could be for the future of basketball.

Thumbnail photo via Bob DeChiara/USA TODAY Sports Images