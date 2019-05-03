Chris Sale Gets Ball Vs. White Sox, Seeks First Win Against Former Team

Will Friday be the day?

Chris Sale sits at a mind-bending 0-5 on the season, as the Boston Red Sox have lost all six games the lefty ace has started.

But the southpaw has a chance to amass his first W of the campaign in his old stomping ground on the South Side of Chicago.

He showed progress last time, going a season-high seven innings vs. the Tampa Bay Rays while allowing just two earned runs. Sale is 43-24 with a 3.06 ERA in 118 career games at Guaranteed Rate Field.

