Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

It wasn’t exactly Chris Sale’s, or the Boston Red Sox offense’s night.

The ace struck out 10 batters over six innings of work Friday against the Yankees, but it wasn’t enough as New York’s pitching silenced the Sox bats in their 4-1 loss at Yankee Stadium.

After the game, Sale acknowledged the team is “something away” from being where they all want to be, it’s just a matter of figuring out what that “something” is.

To hear Sale’s postgame comments, check out the “NESN Sports Today” video above, presented by People’s United Bank.