Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

He may not have earned a win in either of his last two outings, but that doesn’t mean Boston Red Sox pitcher Chris Sale isn’t throwing some of his best stuff of late.

In his last two outings, Sale has tossed 31 strikeouts (14 against the Baltimore Orioles, 17 against the Colorado Rockies) and allowed just three runs to score over 15 innings pitched. Despite his success, the lefty was unable to record wins in either game.

For more on the southpaw’s recent success, check out the “Red Sox First Pitch” video above, presented by Men’s Wearhouse.

Thumbnail photo via Paul Rutherford/USA TODAY Sports Images