Chris Sale To Get Ball For Red Sox In Rubber Match Vs. Orioles

The Boston Red Sox are looking to split their three-game set with the Baltimore Orioles, and they’re sending their ace to the mound for the rubber match.

Boston and Baltimore will meet Wednesday night for Game 3 at Camden Yards, and Chris Sale is set to get the ball for the Sox.

In his last outing, Sale got his first win of the season, allowing no runs on three hits over six innings against his former team, the Chicago White Sox.

He’ll be opposed by Andrew Cashner.

To see a preview of the pitching matchup, check out the “Red Sox Final” video above, presented by Rodenhiser Heating & Cooling.

Thumbnail photo via Paul Rutherford/USA TODAY Sports Images