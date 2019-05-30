Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

The Boston Red Sox will turn to their ace as they head to the Bronx for a four-game weekend set with the New York Yankees.

Chris Sale gets the ball in Game 1 Thursday night at Yankee Stadium. He’ll be opposed by fellow southpaw J.A. Happ.

The Sox will then turn to Eduardo Rodriguez, Rick Porcello and David Price to close out the four-game series against their division rival.

For more on Thursday’s pitching matchup, check out the “Red Sox Final” video above, presented by Rodenhiser Heating & Cooling.

