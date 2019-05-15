Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

The Boston Bruins’ fourth line has been rolling, and now the hope is it won’t come to a screeching halt.

Joakim Nordstrom, Sean Kuraly and Chris Wagner had been playing well together for the last six games, but an injury to Wagner will sideline him for Thursday, at the absolute least.

In the final minutes of the third period in the B’s 2-1 win over the Carolina Hurricanes in Game 3 of the Eastern Conference Final, Wagner blocked a Justin Faulk shot with his arm and visibly was in pain. Once the puck was cleared Wagner skated to the bench, then at the next stoppage he made his way to the locker room.

After the game, Bruins head coach Bruce Cassidy was unable to provide much of an update outside of saying the winger was “not good right now.” Wednesday afternoon, Cassidy was able to share a little bit more info.

Per #NHLBruins coach Bruce Cassidy: Chris Wagner returned to Boston for further testing and is out tomorrow. A further update will come “down the road.” Noel Acciari will return to the lineup in Wagner’s spot. pic.twitter.com/Z6p5bWEJMR — Boston Bruins (@NHLBruins) May 15, 2019

The Bruins are in the fortunate position since Noel Acciari is a fine replacement. In fact, Wagner technically was replacing Acciari in the lineup during the conference semifinals when Acciari went down with an upper-body injury.

Boston leads the best-of-seven-series 3-0, and between the goal he scored in Game 3 and the shot block, suffice to say Wagner left a pretty big mark.

