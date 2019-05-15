Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

The Boston Bruins’ fourth line of Joakim Nordstrom, Sean Kuraly and Chris Wagner is playing at a remarkably high level, but injury might force them to get broken up.

Late in the B’s 2-1 win over the Carolina Hurricanes in Game 3 of the Eastern Conference Final, Wagner came up with a big shot block that appeared to strike his arm. He visibly was in a lot of pain when it happened, and when the puck was cleared he went to the bench, ultimately heading down to the locker room.

Multiple reporters on site indicated that Wagner was in a sling after the game. Bruins head coach Bruce Cassidy did not have a detailed update but did not sound overly encouraged.

“Right now I don’t have an update,” Cassidy said, as seen on NESN’s postgame coverage. “He’s not good right now, when he came off obviously in a lot of pain. Probably will have something for you tomorrow, but for right now just very pleased with what he was able to bring for us — that whole line.”

Wagner opened the scoring in the second period with a redirect off a nice pass from Nordstrom. That fourth line ultimately combined for a goal, two assists, eight shots, six hits and two shot-blocks in the victory.

The trio had been playing so well that it was part of the reason Cassidy elected to healthy scratch Noel Acciari, but he may be forced to slot Acciari back if the diagnosis indeed is bad for Wagner.

