Colin Cowherd Explains Why This AFC Team Will Be ‘The Next Patriots’

The New England Patriots’ run of dominance can’t last forever, and Colin Cowherd believes there’s a team primed to become the new titan of the AFC.

During Wednesday’s edition of “The Herd” on FOX Sports 1, Cowherd played a post-draft edition of the “3-Word-Game” in which he sums up each team in, you guessed it, three words.

The Patriots ended up being mentioned in the segment twice. Cowherd’s answer for New England itself was “Tom beating time,” noting that he still expects Brady and Co. to reach the AFC Championship Game in the upcoming season. But when it came to another team in the conference, Cowherd couldn’t help but notice its blueprint is similar to that of the six-time Super Bowl champions.

“Colts: the next Patriots. GM? A-plus. Quarterback? A-plus. Head coach? A, could be an A-plus,” Cowherd said. “Resourceful, smart, great culture and very winnable division like the Patriots. Never forget: they ended the year 9-1 and that was in a rebuilding mode.”

Indianapolis arguably was the biggest surprise of last season. As Cowherd mentioned, it was all but certain that club was opting for a rebuild in 2018, which seemingly was manifested by its 1-5 start to the campaign. But the Colts were the NFL’s hottest team down the stretch, qualified for the playoffs and even won their Wild Card game.

The AFC South probably isn’t as much of a breeze as the AFC East, though. Let’s not forget, the Texans, much like Colts, went on an insane hot streak last season, winning nine straight games after starting the campaign 0-3. Houston has had the talent to be a Super Bowl contender, but injuries largely have plagued Bill O’Brien’s team. Not to mention, the Tennessee Titans seem to be knocking on the door and who knows what the Jacksonville Jaguars will be with Super Bowl LII MVP Nick Foles under center.

There’s no denying the Colts are primed for sustained success, but expecting them to go on a dynastic run similar to the Patriots’ might be a stretch.

Thumbnail photo via David Butler II/USA TODAY Sports Images