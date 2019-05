Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

The Boston Bruins are on to their first Stanley Cup Final since 2013, and much of that is thanks to the outstanding play of Tuukka Rask between the pipes.

Over this postseason run, Rask is 12-5 with a 1.84 goals against average and a .942 save percentage. Not too shabby.

His numbers are slightly better than Tim Thomas’ during Boston’s 2011 Cup run, but how close are the two goaltenders?

To see the comparison, check out the “NESN Sports Today” video above, presented by People’s United Bank.