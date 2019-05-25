Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Saturday marks the start of a new season for the Connecticut Sun, who kick off their regular season schedule against the Washington Mystics on Saturday.

After being knocked out of the postseason by the Phoenix Mercury for the second year in a row, the Sun are looking for redemption. But the team hopes 2019 promises to be different, with higher expectations, new players and a focus on team unity.

Check out all of NESN.com’s preseason coverage of the Sun:

Monday, May 20: Moving on from Chiney Ogwumike

Tuesday, May 21: Offseason improvements

Wednesday, May 22: Team chemistry and family mentality

Thursday, May 23: Advice from veteran players to newbies

Friday May 24: High expectations team-wide

