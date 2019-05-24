Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

The Connecticut Sun are ready to embark on their 17th season in The Nutmeg State.

Jonquel Jones and Co. will begin their campaign on Saturday, May 25, at home in Mohegan Sun Arena. Connecticut will begin their NESN slate of games for the season on Tuesday, May 28, when they host the Indiana Fever.

NESN.com’s Michaela Vernava previews the Sun season as the veteran squad look to push its talents to a championship level in 2019.

Watch the season preview in the video above and watch the Sun on NESN and NESNplus all summer long!

Thumbnail photo via CT Sun Season Preview