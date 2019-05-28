Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Home comforts shouldn’t cause the Connecticut Sun to take the Indiana Fever lightly.

The teams will play at on Tuesday night at Mohegan Sun Arena in each team’s second game of the WNBA regular season. Connecticut has won eight consecutive home games dating to last season, and the chance to begin the new campaign on sound footing is a motivating factor.

Indiana Fever (1-0) at Connecticut Sun (1-0)

Tuesday, May 28 at 7 p.m. ET

Mohegan Sun Arena, Montville, Conn.

TV: NESNplus

Online: NESNgo.com; NESNgo app

The Sun handily dispatched the 2018 WNBA runners-up Washington Mystics 84-69 on Saturday. Forward Alyssa Thomas scored 23 points and grabbed eight rebounds, and Jasmine Thomas scored 13 points and dished six assists in the winning effort.

We are still buzzing about Saturday night. Good news? the fun continues tomorrow.https://t.co/rBiPgpDnoX pic.twitter.com/qu7qeQr7mF — Connecticut Sun (@ConnecticutSun) May 27, 2019

Indiana overcame the New York Liberty 81-80 on Friday night on Teaira McCowan’s buzzer-beating layup. The Fever have won just 15 games combined over the last two seasons, but perhaps the win over New York signals a new era for the team.

Recent meetings

The Sun have won four consecutive games against the Fever at Mohegan Sun, with the run spanning almost three calendar years. Connecticut has won seven of its last nine games against Indiana overall.

Players to watch

The Sun must contain Fever guards Tiffany Mitchell and Erica Wheeler, who scored 22 and 16 points, respectively, in the win over the Liberty.

Connecticut will rely on guard Jasmine Thomas and forward Alyssa Thomas for their overall leadership in looking to begin the season 2-0. They began last season 5-0 as part of a strong start that led to a playoff berth.

Thumbnail photo via Gary Dineen/NBAE via Getty Images