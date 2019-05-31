Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Will the Connecticut Sun continue to shine thousands of miles from home?

The local WNBA team will visit the Los Angeles Sparks on Friday night in a game that will represent a reunion of sorts. The Sun look to continue their perfect start to the 2019 season, while the Sparks hope to avoid an 0-2 start for the first time in since 2015.

Connect Sun (2-0) at Los Angeles Sparks (0-1)

Friday, May 31 at 10:30 p.m. ET

Staples Center, Los Angeles

TV: NESNplus

Online: NESNgo.com; NESNgo app

The Sun topped the Indiana Fever on Tuesday night at Mohegan Sun Arena on Jonquel Jones’ 25-point outburst.

The Sparks fell to the Las Vegas Aces 83-70 on Sunday night in their season opener.

Recent meetings

The Sun won all three games they played against the Sparks last season.

Players to watch

Jones and Jasmine Thomas have shouldered the Sun’s scoring burden so far, with 35 and 28 total points, respectively, in the first two games.

After blossoming from rookie to All-Star in five years with the Sun, Chiney Ogwumike reportedly demanded a trade to the Sparks during the offseason so she could play alongside her sister, Nneka Ogwumike.

Chiney Ogwumike’s Sparks debut was underwhelming, as she scored just two points on 1-of-10 shooting in the loss to the Aces. The eyes of the WNBA community will watch the Sun versus Sparks game intently to see how Ogwumike performs against her former team.

Thumbnail photo via Connecticut Sun