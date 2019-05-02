Dan Patrick Reveals Ongoing Battle With Grueling Physical, Mental Health Issues

Dan Patrick has been to hell and back in recent years, and the longtime sports media personality finally opened up about his physical and mental health issues Thursday.

The former “SportsCenter” anchor used a segment on his radio show to reveal his ongoing battle with Polymyalgia Rheumatica. The condition, which Patrick said he’s had for about a decade now, left him with crippling joint pain. He described the pain as feeling like he had the flu without nausea, saying the pain was so bad at times he couldn’t even tie his shoes.

Patrick also revealed he eventually was prescribed Prednisone for the pain, which Patrick said greatly helped with the pain but came with awful side effects. Namely, Patrick’s mental health was affected by the medication to the point the Emmy Award winner had suicidal thoughts, he revealed Thursday.

After insisting he get off the meds, Patrick landed at the Hospital for Special Surgery in New York where he learned about the benefits of light chemotherapy IV. One of the side effects of that treatment, however, is memory loss. One example of that, Patrick revealed, came last week on his show when he forgot the name of legendary baseball slugger Albert Pujols.

The entire nine-minute segment is really worth watching, as Patrick opens up about an obviously trying situation.

Thumbnail photo via David Mercer/USA TODAY Sports Images