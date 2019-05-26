This time two years ago, Dale Earnhardt Jr. and Danica Patrick were the biggest stars in NASCAR — by a monster mile.
Now, the retired racers are sharing a broadcast booth at a Verizon IndyCar Series race. Admittedly not that mind-blowing of a fact, but it’s interesting nevertheless.
Patrick and Earnhardt will serve as color analysts during NBC’s broadcast of the 2019 Indianapolis 500 on Sunday. Patrick, of course, enjoyed a decent if unspectacular IndyCar career, while Earnhardt, who will drive the pace car in Sunday’s race, is enjoying his foray into America’s premier open-wheel circuit.
The two joined forces with fellow broadcasters Rutledge Wood and Mike Tirico in this photo on Patrick’s Instagram story:
What a crew.
Thumbnail photo via Bill Streicher/USA TODAY Sports Images