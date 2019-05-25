Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Danica Patrick’s selfie game always is on-point, but the retired racing star has reached new heights at Indianapolis Motor Speedway.

Patrick, who will be in the broadcast booth for Sunday’s Indianapolis 500, checked in last week with a stunning Instagram from The Brickyard. And, ahead of Friday’s Carb Day festivities, the 37-year-old delivered once again.

Take a look:

We can only hope Patrick’s days of crashing and burning at racetracks are behind her. With Dale Earnhardt Jr. also on hand IMS, the Indy 500 broadcast has a chance be an electric affair.

The 103rd running of “The Greatest Spectacle in Racing” gets underway Sunday at 12:19 p.m. ET.

Thumbnail photo via Brian Spurlock/USA TODAY Sports Images