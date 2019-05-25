Danica Patrick’s selfie game always is on-point, but the retired racing star has reached new heights at Indianapolis Motor Speedway.
Patrick, who will be in the broadcast booth for Sunday’s Indianapolis 500, checked in last week with a stunning Instagram from The Brickyard. And, ahead of Friday’s Carb Day festivities, the 37-year-old delivered once again.
Take a look:
We can only hope Patrick’s days of crashing and burning at racetracks are behind her. With Dale Earnhardt Jr. also on hand IMS, the Indy 500 broadcast has a chance be an electric affair.
The 103rd running of “The Greatest Spectacle in Racing” gets underway Sunday at 12:19 p.m. ET.
Thumbnail photo via Brian Spurlock/USA TODAY Sports Images