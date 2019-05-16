Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

We still have not heard from Danny Ainge personally since he suffered a mild heart attack April 30 while in Milwaukee for the Boston Celtics’ series against the Bucks.

But according to his son and director of player personnel, Austin Ainge, the Celtics’ president of basketball operations is and “doing great,” and already back at it as the C’s gear up for a potential franchise-altering offseason.

“He’s back at it,” Austin Ainge told The Boston Globe’s Adam Himmelsbach in a story published Thursday afternoon. “He’s doing great. He’s been texting me 100 times a day. He loves his job, and he wants to continue doing it.”

This was the second heart attack for Danny Ainge, 60, but according to his son, he is in better health now than before.

“It was scary in the moment for sure,” Austin Ainge said. “But the doctors found the problem and fixed it, and he feels great moving forward. It’s one of those things that’s very scary in the moment, but he’s healthier now than he was a month ago, so that’s all positive.”

Some rumors began to circulate that Danny Ainge may have to step down from his current role with the team given his health issues, but his son was pretty adamant that his father will remain at the helm.

“We had all those discussions, but the doctors say he’s healthy and doing great, and he loves it,” Austin Ainge said. “He loves it. I was teasing my mom that being home with her is more stressful for him than coming into the office and playing around with us.”

That’s excellent news for Celtics fans, who not only have been worried about Danny Ainge’s health, but are eager to see how “Trader Danny” plans to navigate an important offseason. The C’s have three first-round draft picks to work with this offseason, not to mention Kyrie Irving’s contract situation and the pursuit of Anthony Davis.

