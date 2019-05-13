Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

The Boston Celtics are set to have an eventful offseason beginning with Tuesday night’s NBA Draft Lottery, but president of basketball operations Danny Ainge has already been involved with some early player transactions.

Ainge’s son, Crew, has transferred to Babson College from Utah State, per Stadium’s Jeff Goodman.

HUGE pickup for D-3 Babson College with the addition of Utah State transfer Crew Ainge, source told @Stadium. Had multiple D-1 offers, but wanted to play close to home so his mom could do his laundry. Babson (Wellesley, Mass.) is literally down the street from the Ainge Estate. — Jeff Goodman (@GoodmanHoops) May 13, 2019

Crew played and started in 18 games last season for Utah State, averaging 2.9 points, 2.3 rebounds and 1.9 assists during his sophomore campaign. He played in 16 games during his freshman season.

Babson won the Division III National Championship in 2017.

As Goodman notes, the Ainge family lives in Wellesley, MA., so this move will get him much closer to home.

Ainge’s son, Austin, is the Director of Player Personnel for the Celtics.

