Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

The New England Patriots added some depth to their front seven Monday evening, bringing back defensive tackle Danny Shelton for his fifth year.

There were some good and not-so-good moments for Shelton last season, his first with the Patriots after getting traded to New England from the Cleveland Browns. He was healthy scratched a few times, but did dress (and play pretty well) in the Patriots’ Super Bowl LIII victory over the Los Angeles Rams.

A few minutes after the Patriots made the signing official, Shelton fired off a tweet.

All Glory to God! Have a blessed day everyone. #Year5😉 #BackToWork #PatsNation — Danny Shelton The World Champ (@Danny_Shelton55) May 20, 2019

Shelton will have some competition for snaps, with Lawrence Guy and Mike Pennel serving as the likely starters, while Adam Butler, David Parry and Byron Cowart also are on the depth chart.

Thumbnail photo via Winslow Townson/USA TODAY Sports Images