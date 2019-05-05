Dave Dombrowski Pleased With Success Of Michael Chavis With Red Sox

Michael Chavis has been the topic of discussion among Boston Red Sox nation as of late.

The rookie slugger already has six home runs on the year and is impressing more than just his head coach. Red Sox president of baseball operations Dave Dombrowski noted that Chavis has always been a good young hitter, and that he’s pleased with his performance thus far.

Chavis has a .333 batting average with 17 hits, six home runs and 13 RBI’s on the season.

To hear more from Dombrowski, check out the “Ultimate Red Sox Show” video above, presented by HarborOne Mortgage.

Thumbnail photo via Jasen Vinlove/USA TODAY Sports Images