David Backes Commends Bruins’ Performance In Game 6 Win Vs. Blue Jackets

The Boston Bruins are on their way to the Eastern Conference finals for the first time since 2013 thanks to a 3-0 win over the Columbus Blue Jackets in Game 6 of their second-round Stanley Cup Playoffs series.

David Backes, Boston’s third goal scorer of the night, was thrilled with how the Bruins played in their Game 6 win.

“(Tukkaa Rask) kept us in when it was getting a little dicey there and we were picking each other up the way we needed to,” Backes said following the win.

