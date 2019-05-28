Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

BOSTON — Once upon a time, David Backes and Joel Edmundson were teammates on the St. Louis Blues.

You’d never be able to tell Monday night.

During the second period of the Boston Bruins’ 4-2 win over the Blues in Game 1 of the Stanley Cup Final, Backes went to the ice after taking a high stick from the St. Louis defenseman. Edmundson visibly was irate with the call, and with Backes still on his knees, Edmundson skated over and gave the Bruins winger a jab. Later in the period it looked like the two wanted to drop the gloves, but they were held back by the official.

Backes is not known as a player that goes down easily, so it was a little surprising that Edmundson reacted as if he did. Regardless, retribution wasn’t exactly on the front of Backes’ mind.

“I’m not taking anybody’s number,” Backes said. “I’m playing for the next shift and trying to win a hockey game. I think our guys are all doing that and we’re focused on what we need to do. Numbers can be taken and revenge maybe later, but we’re looking to win a hockey game and I thought our guys we’re focused on what we needed to do.”

There’s plenty of series still to go, so if the ex-teammates decide they’re still dissatisfied with each other, they’ll have plenty of chances to settle things with their fists.

