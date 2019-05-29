Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Tom Brady has been actively cheering on the Boston Bruins throughout their playoff run, but there’s a way the star quarterback could take his support for the Black and Gold to the next level.

The B’s have enlisted both past and present Boston sports stars with the duty of banner captain prior to each postseason game at TD Garden. We’ve seen a wide-ranging collection of household names take on the gig, from Julian Edelman to Jaylen Brown and Bobby Orr. Brady would blow the roof off the arena should he take on the task during the Stanley Cup Final, and David Krejci believes one Bruins player would be particularly excited if the six-time Super Bowl champion made his way to the Garden.

“I think that’d get Zee (Zdeno Chara) going for sure,” Krejci said Wednesday during a press conference prior to Game 2, as seen on NESN. “Looks like they’ve got a little bromance going.”

Brady and Chara have engaged on social media quite a bit over the past month-plus. The Patriots QB most recently assisted the Bruins captain on a Stanley Cup Final hype video, which left Boston fans ready to run through a brick wall.

Krejci knows full well how respected and beloved Brady is in Boston and that his presence at TD Garden would provide a massive jolt of energy.

“Obviously he’s huge in Boston, Boston sports,” Krejci said. “He’s showing his support to our team. So I don’t know who’s going to be the flag guy tonight (for Wednesday’s Game 2), but it would definitely be pretty cool to see him waving that flag.”

Marcus Johansson added: “Yeah, I think it would get everyone going. I think most athletes have a lot of respect for a guy like that, especially in this city. So I think everyone would be pretty fired up if you saw him there.”

The B’s look to take a 2-0 series lead and extend their win streak to nine before the Stanley Cup Final shifts to St. Louis.

Thumbnail photo via Greg M. Cooper/USA TODAY Sports Images