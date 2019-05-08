David Krejci’s Postseason Success Places Him In Some Elite Company

It’s pretty tough to overstate David Krejci’s postseason ability.

The Boston Bruins’ second-line center had a goal in the Bruins 3-0 Game 6 series-clinching win against the Columbus Blue Jackets on Monday, which was good for his 97th career postseason point.

That marker is fifth-most in Bruins franchise history. Krejci now trails just Ray Bourque (161), Phil Esposito (102), Rick Middleton (100) and Johnny Bucyk (100).

While it’ll be tough for Krejci to ever catch Bourque, he could pass the other three before this season is over.

Thumbnail photo via Kim Klement/USA TODAY Sports Images